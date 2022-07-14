International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $161.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $169.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.24.

IFF stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.49. 33,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,152. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

