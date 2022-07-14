Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISNPY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.15) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.80) to €2.40 ($2.40) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.00 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

ISNPY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 201,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

