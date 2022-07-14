Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of BK traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 273,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

