Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $355.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.24.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $263.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

