Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 6.5% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 0.71% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,178,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,827. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

