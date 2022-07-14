Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 97.8% in June

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,725. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

