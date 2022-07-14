Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after buying an additional 133,682 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after buying an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,586,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 629,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,854. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

