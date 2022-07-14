Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. 99,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 349.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 49,714 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Invesco by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 276,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

