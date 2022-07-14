Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 394,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,315. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

