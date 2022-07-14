Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 41,464 shares.The stock last traded at $165.72 and had previously closed at $168.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

