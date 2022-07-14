Investec Begins Coverage on JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF)

Investec began coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 906 ($10.78) target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS JTCPF opened at 9.25 on Monday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of 8.60 and a fifty-two week high of 12.00.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

