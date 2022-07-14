Investec Begins Coverage on JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF)

Investec began coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 906 ($10.78) target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS JTCPF opened at 9.25 on Monday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of 8.60 and a fifty-two week high of 12.00.
JTC Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JTC (JTCPF)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.