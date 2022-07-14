IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0270

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $257.87 million and $33.63 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,561.77 or 1.00000443 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00178574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003337 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

