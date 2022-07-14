iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s Largest Position

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,558 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 14.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.34% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 69,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,978. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.