iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

