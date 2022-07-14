iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 393,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,724,977. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

