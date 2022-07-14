iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.05 and last traded at C$27.36. Approximately 58,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 75,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.