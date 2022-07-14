iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 10,087,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15.

