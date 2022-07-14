iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,758 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 28,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.