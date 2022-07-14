iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 194.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 279,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,579. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

