iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 112,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 32,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 2,241,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,522,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.41 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

