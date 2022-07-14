iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.40. 2,173,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,522,215. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.41 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

