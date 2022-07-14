iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. 2,194,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

