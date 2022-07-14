iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Increased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.76. 138,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

