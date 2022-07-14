iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258,996. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

