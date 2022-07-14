iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,369. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.