iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 144,919 shares.The stock last traded at $88.59 and had previously closed at $90.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 480,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 112,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

