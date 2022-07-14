iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 183,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,097. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

