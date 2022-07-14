iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 384,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

