iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,906 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.77. 191,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

