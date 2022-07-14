iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,389,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,432.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 176,812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $114.02. 198,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

