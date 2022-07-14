Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 10,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.72. 1,159,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,724,977. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

