Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $115.06. 8,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,990. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

