JCP Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 244,000 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 244,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,000. United Natural Foods makes up about 7.2% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

