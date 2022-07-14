Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $33.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.39.
Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 720,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,594,732. The firm has a market cap of $240.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $50.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
