JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price Down 6.8%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.04. 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 911,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.19.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after buying an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

