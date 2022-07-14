Jetcoin (JET) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $107,369.57 and approximately $31,300.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

