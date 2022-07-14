JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $24.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,793. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.37. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,136 shares of company stock worth $735,463 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in JFrog by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,545 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in JFrog by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 85,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

