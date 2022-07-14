Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.29.

JNJ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.60. 174,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

