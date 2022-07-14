JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $112.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.43.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.