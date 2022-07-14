JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $36.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

