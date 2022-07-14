JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target to GBX 270

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNTIF. Barclays cut shares of Hunting from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $$2.29 on Wednesday. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

