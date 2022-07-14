JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.83.

MAN stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

