JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFC. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.38) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.38) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Petrofac stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 100.70 ($1.20). The company had a trading volume of 2,231,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,789. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.74. The stock has a market cap of £524.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.42).

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £4,978.60 ($5,921.27).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

