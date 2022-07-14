JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.59. 64,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

