Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

About Juggernaut Exploration (Get Rating)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.