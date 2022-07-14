JulSwap Price Tops $0.0027 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $226,672.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

