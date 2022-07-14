Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 1.5% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Markel stock traded down $56.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,243.25. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,175.35 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,324.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.70. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

