Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 80,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,446. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

