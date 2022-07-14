Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $987,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 172,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,823. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.