Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,048,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,894,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

